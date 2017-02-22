The Sounders enter the second game of the Carolina Challenge Cup by sitting most of their starters and giving trialists, subs and academy players a strong look

The Sounders just arrived here at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C., a great little 5,000-seat soccer-specific facility that serves as home to the Charleston Battery of the USL. The Battery just finished playing in the first game of tonight’s doubleheader, losing 1-0 to the Columbus Crew thanks to their second own-goal of the tournament.

The second game will feature the Sounders against Atlanta United FC as the Carolina Challenge Cup continues. There won’t be many Sounders regulars starting things off, though more of the starters will be worked in once the second half rolls around.

Harry Shipp is back in the starting lineup after sitting out a few weeks with that twisted ankle he rolled down in Tuscon.

Clint Dempsey, I’m told, will be subbing in late. Look for him to play the final 20 minutes or so. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer wants to get a solid look at a few more youngsters and trialists and is also leery of burning too many guys early the the regular season just around the corner.

The first thing you’ll notice is third-string goalkeeper Bryan Meredith making his debut start of the preseason.

Trialist Darrius Barnes will start for the second straight game as he continues to get a very serious look for regular season inclusion. The Sounders have also borrowed Battery defender Quinton Griffith, a native of Antigua and Barbuda who turns 25 next week and is getting a look by the MLS club right away by starting at right back.

That’s Jake Morris starting, not Jordan. He’ll make his preseason debut alongside fellow academy player David Olsen.

Over on the Atlanta side, former Sounders defender Tyrone Mears gets the start against his former club.

SOUNDERS

FORMATION: 4-2-3-1

GK: Meredith (35)

RB: Griffith (54)

CB: Barnes (53)

CB: Alfaro (25)

LB: Morris (51)

CM: Delem (77)

CM: Mathers (32)

RM: Wingo (23)

AM: Shipp (19)

LM: Olsen (40)

FW: Adekoya (12)

SUBSTITUTIONS:

– GK: Miller (1)

– FW: Dempsey (2)

– D: Evans (3)

– MF: Svensson (4)

– D: Tolo (5)

– MF: Alonso (6)

– MF: Roldan (7)

– MF: Fernandez (8)

– MF: Lodeiro (10)

– MF: Kovar (11)

– FW: Jo. Morris (13)

– D: Marshall (14)

– FW: Bruin (17)

– GK: Frei (24)

– D: Torres (29)

– D: Jones (33)

– MF: Rogers (50)

– D: Nana-Sinkam (52)

– D: Fisher (91)