The Sounders seek their first win of the season in Montreal today, with most of the lineup intact except for midfielder Harry Shipp making his team debut along the left flank against his former Impact squad in place of Alvaro Fernandez

Not much of a surprise with the starting lineups for today’s game (4 p.m. PT, Ch. 10; ROOT Sports outside of Seattle) as midfielder Harry Shipp takes over for Alvaro “Flaco” Fernandez, making his Sounders debut along the left flank. Shipp played at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium last year when he was with the Impact for a season, while Fernandez was contained in the opener at Houston last Saturday and banged up his knee a bit in midweek training.

On the bench, we’ve got Jordy Delem dressing in place of Zach Mathers.

So, a bit of a different look for the Sounders. They’ll want a different look to start the game than they had against the Dynamo. A lack of first-half ball control hurt the team early on and they never quite recovered from a 2-0 deficit.

One matchup to watch will be the track meet along the left side as Seattle left back Joevan Jones goes up against speedy Montreal midfielder Ignacio Piatti. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei is making his 100th appearance with the franchise.

SOUNDERS (0-1)

GK: Frei (24)

RB: Svensson (4)

CB: Torres (29)

CB: Marshall (14)

LB: Jones (33)

CM: Alonso (6) – Captain

CM: Roldan (7)

RM: Lodeiro (10)

AM: Dempsey (2)

LM: Shipp (19)

FW: Morris (13)