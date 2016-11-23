On this week’s Hard Count with Geoff Baker podcast, we go in-depth with Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer about what a berth in this year’s MLS Cup Final would mean for the franchise from a business perspective.

This week’s headlines:

  1. Friday’s Apple Cup to decide the Pac-12 North Division champion is driving up business at Washington State University.
  2. Russell Wilson further clarifies his role as a business partner to Chris Hansen in his pursuit of a new arena in Sodo District.
  3. Some mixed-results for NBC in its Thursday Night Football debut and for CBS on Sunday afternoon prompt fresh concerns about NFL television ratings.
  4. A merger between Fan Duel and Draft Kings attempts to salvage what’s left of their respective Daily Fantasy Sports empires
  5. Amazon looks to create a premium sports live streaming package

Plus, a major arrest in a corruption probe surrounding the 2014 World Cup of Soccer in Rio de Janeiro as the United States prepares to make a run at hosting the 2026 tournament. And a look at the NFL agreeing to a settlement with the New York Attorney General regarding its business practices on the NFL Ticket Exchange website.

