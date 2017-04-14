An injury to defender Roman Torres means Sounders midfielder Gustav Svensson will again be pressed into backline action as his team takes on Fredy Montero and the Vancouver Whitecaps

In what’s been a recurring theme for the Sounders all season, midfielder Gustav Svensson will again be replacing a defender Friday night as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at B.C. Place Stadium. This isn’t much of a surprise, as we told you yesterday that Roman Torres would miss this game and possibly the next one as well.

As for Svensson, he’s started four games at right and center back and replaced the injured Torres early last week in the team’s fifth match.

Of course, the big thing we’re watching is the Sounders facing forward Fredy Montero for the first time. I’ll have a feature on the friendship between Montero and Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso coming up in just a bit.

Montero, of course, has played only twice and scored once in MLS play since joining the Vancouver side. They’re looking for big things out of him in this city and the pressure is on as the Whitecaps are off to a slow start.

As for the Sounders, they could use a road win. They could use a win period.

Fun being back in this stadium. I first visited here in 1996, covering a CFL game for the Montreal Gazette between the Alouettes and B.C. Lions. Attended two Grey Cup games here as a fan back in 1999 and 2005. But same pressbox I sat in 21 years ago. Haven’t been back in it since.

SOUNDERS

1-1-3

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

RB Oniel Fisher

CB Chad Marshall

CB Gustav Svensson

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Harry Shipp

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Clint Dempsey

FW Jordan Morris