There's plenty of fallout to examine for both those eliminated and the teams who will battle for MLS Cup in the coming weeks.

The final day of the Major League Soccer regular season was something of an anticlimax this time around, with the playoff field essentially set in the Eastern Conference beforehand and the Whitecaps sapping most of the drama out of the postseason chase in the West via their rout of Portland.

There’s plenty of fallout to examine, however, for both those eliminated and the teams who will battle for MLS Cup in the coming weeks. Below is a quick roundup to get you all caught up.

– First, a shameless plug of our Sounders-Real Salt Lake coverage. My game recap focuses on the spirit of collectivism that inspired Seattle’s midseason turnaround, while Larry Stone painted the picture of a subdued post-match locker room devoid of Champagne. Also Sounders-related, sports business reporter Geoff Baker details the club’s brand activation partnership with Xbox.

More Sounders-RSL: Richard Farley explains why Seattle’s late surge means little without an actual playoff run and Chris Kamrani provides the opposing viewpoint for the Salt Lake Tribune.

– Jamie Goldberg at the Oregonian breaks down a nightmarish afternoon for the defending champion Timbers, who whiffed not only on the postseason but on the Cascadia Cup. The Whitecaps, meanwhile, ended an otherwise forgettable season on a high with their 4-1 rout of Portland. Despite struggling throughout most of the stretch run, midseason acquisition Giles Barnes made a case for his ‘Caps future with two spectacular goals.

– Looking ahead to Thursday’s Sounders opponent, Sporting Kansas City clinched a sixth-straight postseason berth with a comfortable home win over San Jose.

– With Dallas now two/thirds of the way to a historic treble after clinching the Supporters’ Shield on Sunday — and with FCD as Seattle’s most likely conference semifinal opponent should the Sounders survive SKC — it’s worth linking back to Brian Straus’ Sports Illustrated feature on how investing in youth development paid huge dividends for FC Dallas.

– This Decision Day went to the spoilers, from Vancouver smashing Portland, to Houston preventing Colorado from lifting the Shield, to Orlando upsetting D.C. United. Perhaps the most intriguing result, however, happened in Foxboro, where the Revolution cost Montreal a possible home knockout round game. Here’s Will Parchman on how Mauro Biello’s handling of the Didier Drogba drama could prove season-changing for the Impact.

– Toronto’s 3-2 home win over lowly Chicago was not enough to earn a first-round bye, meaning the road to the Eastern Conference title goes through the two New York teams.

– (Additional) shameless plug of the week: My Friday feature broke down the Sounders’ post-Seahawks growing pains and how they could shape the club’s future.