Thus begins the holding-pattern portion of the Major League Soccer playoff schedule. Having survived a gauntlet of three postseason games in a week-and-a-half to emerge as a Western Conference finalist, the Sounders must wait more than two weeks to kick off that series against Colorado on Nov. 22 at CenturyLink Field.

This break was a necessary evil to avoid missing players called up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The additional bye weekend between the conference finals and MLS Cup is less explicable.

In the meantime, there are plenty of intriguing qualifiers to whet one’s soccer appetite: Brazil-Argentina and Colombia-Chile down in South America, Egypt-Ghana in Africa, U.S.-Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.

Why Columbus, you might and I will always continue to ask?

Both Sam Borden at the New York Times and Brian Straus over at Sports Illustrated tell the origin story and explain the staying power of why a college football town has become the de-facto site for the biggest World Cup qualifier hosted in the U.S. every four years.

– Straus also wrote a profile last week on USMNT and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, whose powerful volley told the story of TFC’s Eastern Conference semifinal rout of New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. This one lost a bit of shine with his team’s emphatic elimination, but this New York Times piece on the continuing education of Patrick Vieira is an insightful look at a first-year coach who took MLS by storm during the regular season.

– The headline of this Guardian feature says it all: “Football’s invisibles” tells the oft-overlooked story on the long and often lonely road players must travel to recover from serious injuries.

– Over at Vice Sports, how alcoholism nearly wrecked Sebastian Velasquez’s soccer career, and how the former RSL prospect recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

– Closer to home, MLSSoccer.com’s Matthew Doyle gets into the Xs and Os of how coach Brian Schmetzer has changed the Sounders. Starts with the first few games after Schmetzer took over for Sigi Schmid, looks at the impact of the loss of Clint Dempsey and breaks down how they have come together down the stretch.

– More Schmetzer: Dave Clark over at Sounder at Heart tells the personal story of how the newest full-time coach of the Sounders made a gesture that helped him through a tough time.

