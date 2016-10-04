The Federal Way native and Thomas Jefferson High graduate was traded by the Sounders for allocation money this past offseason.

D.C. United midfielder Lamar Neagle, traded by the Sounders for allocation money last December, has been voted MLS Player of the Week after scoring two goals in DCU’s win over first-place Toronto on Saturday.

Neagle leads D.C. with nine goals this season, which would rank second on the Sounders behind only rookie forward Jordan Morris. The 29-year-old from Federal Way has also tallied six assists in 29 league appearances. Neagle has now matched his career high in goals, set with Seattle in 2014, and is three shy of his assist record set the same season.

Given Seattle’s continued struggles to coax consistent production out of its wide players, suffice it to say that Neagle would have come in handy throughout this campaign.

The victory in Toronto was just the latest in DCU’s late-season surge that has seen it push into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, four points clear of the playoff cutoff line with two matches to play.

The league’s Player of the Week award is voted on each week by a panel of journalists from North American Soccer Reporters.