Fredy Montero scored twice against his former Sounders team on Friday night, handing them a 2-1 defeat

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Former star Sounders forward Fredy Montero had promised earlier in the week he wouldn’t celebrate if he scored against the club he still leads in all-time goals.

And in the 65th minute of Friday night’s game, the Colombian dynamo, now plying his trade for the Vancouver Whitecaps, kept his promise. Montero headed home a perfect right side cross from Cristian Techera, easily beating keeper Stefan Frei to start the Sounders on their way to a 2-1 defeat.

As the crowd of 22,120 at B.C. Place Stadium erupted in celebration, Montego dropped to his knees, clasped his hands in prayer fashion, then stood up and accepted congratulations from teammates without fanfare. Then, roughly 15 minutes later, Montero’s word was tested again as he got his head on another ball bounding into the box and sent it by Frei to his right.

This time, Montero raised his arms calmly to the skies, but refrained from any fist-pumping. The Sounders would get one back from Will Bruin in the 89th minute but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 2-0 deficit.

Thus, it was a promise largely kept by Montero, the Whitecaps’ new designated player. Montero also fulfilled the promise expected by his by the hometown fans, who watched the most prolific goal-scorer in Sounders history notch his second and third markers for his new club in as many games.

The sturggling Whitecaps needed the performance Montero provided, having been left depleted by their recent CONCACAF Champions League run and a bizarre loss in a blizzard at Salt Lake City last weekend.

As for the Sounders, their own goal-scoring woes continued on a night they mostly appeared incapable of matching the pair of goals notched by a player who scored 47 for them over the course of four seasons from 2009-2012.

The best chance for the Rave Green — with the game still scoreless — came on a left-footed strike by Nicolas Lodeiro in the 53rd minute that Whitecaps keeper David Ousted made a diving stop of to his right.

Clint Dempsey then rattled a shot off the left goalpost from 25 yards out in the 86th minute with his team trailing by two. After Bruin’s goal on a rebound from in close made it a one-goal game, the Sounders pressed in extra time.

They nearly tied it in the closing seconds, but a loose ball at the goalmouth was cleared back out to midfield and the final whistle blew.