Can Clint Dempsey come all the way back this season? How will Brian Schmetzer handle no longer being just the interim coach? Can Jordan Morris avoid a sophomore slump? This and other key questions for the Sounders heading into the 2017 season.

1. Can Clint Dempsey come all the way back?

Dempsey hasn’t played a regular season game since last August and though he showed flashes late in camp, he’s still working back slowly and hasn’t gone a full 90 minutes yet. Clearly, Dempsey at anything near his best would give the Sounders one of the league’s more feared attacking trios alongside Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordan Morris. Dempsey scored five goals his final three games with the pair last season before being sidelined with an irregular heartbeat. This is a team slowly handing the reins to its youth but a recovered Dempsey gives them a stabilizing, veteran force and needed offensive spark for a squad that sputtered offensively throughout the preseason.

2. Can Seattle stay healthy?

Brad Evans is already lost for the first 5-7 weeks, with Jordan Morris resting a sore ankle the final two preseason games. Osvaldo Alonso and Stefan Frei are also working back from injuries, so the team is clearly banged up heading into the season. The Sounders know it could be a rough opening month and merely want to stay close enough so they aren’t staring out from the bottom of a quarry like last summer. If they avoid disaster and give their veterans time to get fully healthy, they should be in a strong position. But they can’t take too many more injuries early without sustaining some long-term damage.

3. Schmetzer in charge?

Motivating players is easier when they already know they can’t afford to lose another game, as was the case most of Brian Schmetzer’s interim stint after replacing Sigi Schmidt. But with every team now primed to face the MLS Cup champs, he’ll need to, by his own admission, coach “smarter” in tactics and psychology. Having players take the field hurt to win at all costs isn’t the soundest strategy in April and May as in November and December. Get too amped up and treat every game like the MLS Cup final, the Sounders risk burning out by August. They also can’t bury themselves midway through and hope for a second straight miracle. For Schmetzer, that will be the balancing act.

4. Will Morris avoid step back?

Every conceivable plan for Sounders success involves the Rookie of the Year award winner taking a step forward. But it’s been a busy year for the Mercer Island native, who got about three weeks of true rest his first professional offseason before prepping for the U.S. national team camp in January. Jumping from one season to the next is still a new experience for Morris, who is already nursing a sore ankle before the season begins. The Sounders need the confident, aggressive attacker who was demanding the ball in order to have a shot at defending their title. But he’ll have to pace himself as well because other teams will certainly see him coming from a long ways off.

5. Can Sounders get DP help?

There’s no getting around it: the arrival of Uruguayan forward Nicolas Lodeiro from Boca Juniors saved the Sounders last season. While they may not need similar rescuing this time, the addition of another DP like Japanese forward Keisuke Honda from AC Milan would push this team to another level. Adding the veteran would take pressure off Morris and Dempsey. Forget where everybody would slot in for now, this is a move championship teams make. The Sounders want it, and the player is interested. Only question is, will AC Milan’s new Chinese consortium owners be as driven to move Honda once they officially take over the team in coming weeks?