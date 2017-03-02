Sure, the home opener against the New York Red Bulls will have plenty of pomp and circumstance because the Sounders are defending MLS Cup champions. But what other games will factor into Seattle’s 2017 season?

March 19

New York Red Bulls

at Sounders

The Red Bulls amassed a regular-season best 57 points atop the Eastern Conference last season. This home opener for the Sounders could feature more than 45,000 fans in an expanded CenturyLink Field soccer seating configuration for the contest. With all the hype and pregame MLS Cup commemoration and banner unfurling beforehand, emotions will be sky high.

April 23

Sounders at LA Galaxy

There’s always a rivalry when two of the winningest MLS squads of this past decade hook up. The departure of head coaches Sigi Schmidt from Seattle and Bruce Arena from LA might taper things a tad, but then again, former assistants and new head coaches Brian Schmetzer and Curt Onalfo will want to stake their claims early. Having former Sounders assistant Ante Razov on the Galaxy sideline should spice things up even more.

May 6

Toronto FC at Sounders

Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and company have had all winter to think about their rematch against a Sounders squad that beat them in the MLS Cup title game without recording a shot. The Reds have plenty to prove in this nationally televised game, hoping to turn the tables on a rabid home crowd like the Sounders did to them in December.

Aug. 27

Portland Timbers

at Sounders

Sure, the Timbers play here much earlier in the season, but this match should have Western Conference playoff implications. With the added rivalry stakes of these being the two most recent MLS Cup champions, the Timbers will relish the opportunity to deal a blow to the Sounders’ chances at repeating.

Sept. 16

Sounders at FC Dallas

Last year’s MLS Cup champs visit the league’s Supporters Shield winners in another clash with potential playoff and conference title implications. The Sounders knocking FC Dallas out in the conference semifinal round last November will be on everyone’s mind as both teams by then hope to be rounding into postseason form.