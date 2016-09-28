Chad Marshall's first-half header held up as the lone goal as the Sounders edged the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night in front of an announced attendance of 39,269.

These are my first impressions:

– Seattle is in the playoff places for the first time this season.

That’s what happens with you start 0-3-0 and lose eight of 11 matches during the early part of the summer, but it’s far better to be above the red line now than in April.

The Sounders (12-13-5) were 10 points out of the sixth-and-final playoff berth when Brian Schmetzer took over for Sigi Schmid in late July. They are now 6-1-3 since the coaching change. Perhaps even more impressively, they’re 3-1-2 since Clint Dempsey was ruled out with an irregular heartbeat.

Though Seattle has benefitted from an unusually weak grouping of fringe playoff hopefuls – looking at you, Portland’s 0-9-6 road record – the speed of its midseason turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

– Schmetzer wasn’t taking any chances.

Chicago is not a good soccer team. It is in last place in the league by five points, averaging less than one per game. Only three of the Fire’s 14 previous road matches this year have ended in anything other than defeat, and just one in victory.

I’m not saying Seattle could have run out S2 on Wednesday night and escaped with all three points, but hey, the minor-league squad did go four games unbeaten from late-August through mid-September.

But in this league, nothing can be taken for granted, not even a home match against an out-of-contention cellar dweller. And Schmetzer sent a message to his team with his lineup choices.

Despite Wednesday’s match being the middle portion of three matches in eight days, the interim Sounders coach ran out an unchanged lineup to the one that upset the Galaxy 4-2 in L.A. last Sunday. Instead of resting legs for the upcoming rivalry match in Vancouver on Sunday, Schmetzer took the easy points.

It was a shift in thinking from the last time the Sounders played a midweek game, in Houston in mid-August when Jordan Morris, Joevin Jones and Andreas Ivanschitz all started the match on the bench and Seattle dropped two points.

Nicolas Lodeiro picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning he will miss the short trip to British Columbia. With three more vital points in the bag, one suspects Schmetzer will still consider the reward worth the risk.

– Nobody is taking that goal away from Chad Marshall.

The veteran Sounders center back wanted credit for Jelle Van Damme’s own goal for the Galaxy last Sunday, to no avail. Marshall did get a glancing forehead on that corner kick, but Van Damme clearly headed it past his own goalkeeper.

There was little doubt about who supplied the final touch on Andreas Ivanschitz’s 24th-minute corner kick on Wednesday.

Marshall rose unchallenged in the middle of the opposing box and finished with a powerful header. It was his fourth league goal of the season – third on the team behind only Morris and Clint Dempsey. He’s now scored as many goals this season as he had in the previous five years combined.