VANCOUVER, B.C. – Osvaldo Alonso and Brad Evans were the goal-scorers as the Sounders edged the Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at BC Place — a match that ended with both teams down to 10 men.

These are my first impressions:

– In what is quickly becoming the hallmark of the Brian Schmetzer era, the Sounders did what they had to do.

Seattle’s midfield depth was already stretched thin before Andreas Ivanschitz was a late scratch due to a neck strain. And it was pulled to its breaking point less than 10 minutes into the match, when Alvaro Fernandez went out with a left hamstring strain.

The entire line of three attacking midfielders that had so impressed during the first few weeks of the Schmetzer era – Ivanschitz, Nicolas Lodeiro (yellow-card suspension) and Clint Dempsey (out for the year with an irregular heartbeat) — were unavailable.

The Sounders broke the cardinal rule when playing a counterattacking team like the Whitecaps, giving up an early goal. And yet they found a way to answer.

Seattle didn’t create much in the first half, but the goal was well taken. Joevin Jones showed patience in waiting for the passing lane to open up, and Alonso finished off his cutback with a single touch.

– Evans certainly made an eventful 19-minute cameo.

Evans made his first appearance since late July, having missed the last four matches with back and calf injuries. He came on as a sub in the 65th minute, taking the captain’s armband back from Alonso, slotting into the Sounders midfield.

Evans both set up and converted the game-winning penalty kick, playing a cross of Jordan Harvey’s arm then blasting the ball into the back of the net from the spot.

And he was sent off in the 84th minute for an attempted head butt — Vancouver’s Pedro Morales had already been sent off in an evening of heated emotions at BC Place — heading down the tunnel past the home fans he’d just celebrated his goal in front of.

– Alphonso Davies embraced the moment.

Just last weekend, Vancouver’s 15-year-old winger became the youngest player since Freddy Adu to start a Major League Soccer match. His second consecutive spot in the lineup came with the added pressure of a Manchester United scout in the house specifically to see him play.

No pressure, kid.

Davies rose to occasion and then some, winning Vancouver’s go-ahead penalty kick midway through the first half and setting up numerous other chances. He took it to poor Oniel Fisher, a ninth-minute substitute for Fernandez who was swiftly burned by Davies and resorted to fouling him inside his own box.

There was an extra jolt of energy in the home crowd every time their young Homegrown Player touched the ball.

This hasn’t been the greatest of years for the Whitecaps, but in Davies, they’ve got a promising young prospect to build around.

– Seattle (13-13-5) is now three points clear of the red line in the Western Conference standings with another game in hand.

Even if Portland finally does figure out how to win on the road, the Sounders are going to take some catching now.