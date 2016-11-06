Seattle will face second-seeded Colorado in the conference finals starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 at CenturyLink Field.

FRISCO, Texas – The Sounders advanced by an aggregate score of 4-2 despite falling to FC Dallas 2-1 in the second leg of this Western Conference semifinal series on Sunday night at Toyota Stadium.

Seattle will face second-seeded Colorado in the conference finals starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 at CenturyLink Field.

These are my first impressions:

– Jordan Morris’ injury put a damper on the result.

From a strategic standpoint, the halftime sub of defender Oniel Fisher for forward Jordan Morris didn’t make much sense.

And yet the only other rationale explanation felt equally implausible: That Morris, a portrait of durability throughout his standout rookie season, had suffered a significant enough injury to role him out midway through a playoff game.

Word finally came, that Morris had suffered a thigh injury of unspecified severity, with further updates to come from coach Brian Schmetzer after the match.

Morris appeared in every of Seattle’s 34 league matches this year, starting all but two. Only goalkeeper Stefan Frei racked up more than Morris’ 2,856 regular-season minutes.

Those stats are even more remarkable given that Morris hasn’t had a break since last summer. He departed for a trial with German club Werder Bremen shortly after winning the national championship with Stanford and being named collegiate player of the year last December. Morris went straight from the USMNT’s January camp to the Sounders’ preseason in Arizona.

So his absence was a cause for concern even before fellow forward Nelson Valdez hobbled off shortly afterward, putting further strain on an already taxed attack corps.

– Dallas made Seattle sweat.

It felt unlikely, given just how overwhelmed FCD was last weekend at CenturyLink Field – and just how devoid of attacking ideas they were without injured playmaker Mauro Diaz – that the hosts could genuinely make a series of it.

Seattle carried a 3-0 lead over from the first leg, and thanks to the away-goals tiebreaker, a single Sounders goal would mean Dallas needed to net five to advance.

FCD hardly rocked Seattle back with an early siege. It had more of the ball, sure, but wasn’t making serious inroads into the Sounders’ productive shell.

Then Tesho Akindele headed the game’s opening goal off the underside of the crossbar in the 25th minute. And for the next 10 minutes or so, backed by a less-than-capacity but lively crowd, Seattle looked genuinely rattled.

Second-year midfielder Cristian Roldan was yellow-carded for a high tackle, and his temper tantrums at referee Hilario Grajeda could have boiled over into a second yellow.

Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman, hero of the playoff game here last year that sent FCD through at Seattle’s expense, sliced a clean look wide of the goal. Shortly before halftime, Michael Barrios shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

The Sounders survived until the break, where they could at least exhale. Nicolas Lodeiro put the series out of reach by finishing off a low cross from Tyrone Mears nine minutes into the second half.

From there, Seattle eyes turned nervously toward the bench, while Dallas huffed and puffed all the way until the final whistle.

– Results elsewhere were good to the Sounders.

The first game of the MLS playoff quadruple-header on Sunday featured the other Western Conference semifinal, an unexciting slog of a game that only served to underscore just how wide open this postseason field is.

Colorado eventually eliminated Los Angeles, but only after 120 minutes and a penalty-kick shootout. The war of attrition struck down not only Rapids attacker Shkelzen Gashi, scorer of the second leg’s only goal, with an ankle injury, but also saw Jermaine Jones limp off exhausted for a late sub.

With neither team sticking out as an especially good or bad matchup for the Sounders, they will have only hoped that the other series would exact a toll – and it certainly did.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the only seed low enough for Seattle to hypothetically host MLS Cup pulled off the upset of the day.

Fourth-seeded Montreal knocked off New York at Red Bull Arena, meaning that if the Impact best Toronto in the Eastern Conference semis and Seattle tops Colorado, the Sounders would host the one-game league championship by virtue of finishing higher than Montreal in the regular-season standings.