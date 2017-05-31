Seattle’s two-game winning streak snapped as Sounders muster little minus several key players, including Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Meram and Ola Kamara each scored their eighth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew beat the reserve-laden Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night at Mapfre Stadium.

Columbus (7-7-1) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Seattle (4-6-4) had its two-game winning streak stopped.

Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute for his fifth goal. Hector Jimenez intercepted a pass deep in Seattle territory and hustled to win the loose ball. It fell to Higuain, and he slid it inside the far post to tie Stern John for third on the Crew’s all-time regular-season goal-scoring list at 44.

Meram added a goal in the 21st minute to set a career high. He dribbled it from near midfield and sent a shot past two defenders at the top of the box.

The Sounders produced just two shots in the first half, none requiring Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen to make a save.

Kamara scored in the 59th minute. Meram slid a through ball past the Seattle defense, and Kamara one-touched it off the far post and in. Kamara was denied by the post in the 51st.

Starting the game without star forwards Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris (US national team duty), center backs Chad Marshall (rest) and Roman Torres (hamstring), as well as midfielder Harry Shipp (hip flexor) and right back Brad Evans (rest), Seattle struggled to contain Crew SC throughout the contest after Higuain’s 10th-minute opener.

Rookie forward Seyi Adekoya made his first MLS start at forward for Seattle, playing 64 minutes before subbing off. Left back Joevin Jones also moved to the wing for the contest, with Oniel Fisher and Jordy Delem occupying the wide fullback roles. Midfielder Alvaro Fernandez rounded out the reserve-heavy side, making his fourth start of the season on the wing opposite Jones.

The Sounders return home to play the Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.