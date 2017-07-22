Clint Dempsey tied Landon Donovan’s U.S. record for career goals during a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match. Dempsey is a standout for the Sounders in Major League Soccer.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Clint Dempsey set up the go-ahead goal, then scored on a free kick to match Landon Donovan’s national record with his 57th international goal and lead the United States over Costa Rica 2-0 Saturday night in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

The U.S. team will face either Mexico or Jamaica in the Gold Cup final Wednesday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Dempsey, a standout for the Sounders in Major League Soccer, was playing in his home state of Texas. He entered the match in the 66th minute and made a perfectly timed through pass six minutes later that allowed Jozy Altidore to break in alone and beat goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton with a left-footed shot from 10 yards.

Dempsey scored in the 82nd minute on a 27-yard shot that went around a four-man defensive wall and got past Pemberton on two bounces.

“I saw the keeper cheating a little bit, and it went in,” Dempsey said.

Dempsey has 136 international appearances, trailing only Cobi Jones (164) and Donovan (157) among U.S. players. The assist was Dempsey’s 20th for the national team.

“Coming back from two heart procedures, being able to still play at this level, living a dream,” Dempsey, 34, said. “So I’m happy.”

Donovan, working on the Fox telecast of the match, said, “Congratulations, Clint. Feel free to stop now; we’ll share it together.”

The United States improved to 8-0-5 since Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November and returned for a second stint as national-team coach. Arena can become the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles, adding to championships from 2002 and 2005.

U.S. keeper Tim Howard recorded his second straight shutout.