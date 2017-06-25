Sounders star forward Clint Dempsey is on the bench to start Sunday night's game in Portland, a rarity for the fiercest of competitors in the team's derby matches against the Timbers

The Sounders just took the field for pregame warmups to a chorus of boos and some applause from the section of Providence Park safe enough for anyone in a Rave Green jersey. This rivalry with the Portland Timbers was pretty rough during the last regular season game between the teams late last month and the crowd here was already revved up with more than an hour to go before kickoff.

Thing is, it could have been a much hotter reception that than. The temperature hit 101 degrees in Portland today, but is now down to 92 as kickoff approaches. That means the decision by the teams, league and ESPN2 to move back the start time to protect player safety is looking quite right indeed.

One player who won’t be starting things off for the Sounders is forward Clint Dempsey, who is listed as a substitute as the team continues its squad rotation with this its third game played in eight days. It’s unusual seeing a healthy Dempsey sit for a rivalry game as important as this one, but he didn’t look all that strong last Wednesday and as mentioned, the temperature out here will make even the fittest of players feel heavy-legged before too long.

That leaves an open spot to again place Will Bruin up top in the striker position and flank Jordan Morris out wide. The combo looked dangerous together the last time out — with Bruin potting his team’s only goal in a 1-1 draw against Orlando City FC — and the Sounders simply have to start doing more with their attack and on the road if they are to make the post season.

Morris and good buddy Cristian Roldan earlier Sunday were named to the U.S Men’s National Team 23-man roster for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The USMNT plays a tune-up versus Ghana on July 1, while they open the tournament July 8 against Panama in Nashville.

This will be the first USMNT call-up for Roldan, while Morris has already earned five internation caps playing this year alone.

Roldan will again start high as an attacking midfielder against Portland, taking over Dempsey’s usual spot. Last Wednesday, he was flanked out wide replacing Harry Shipp. Gustav Svensson is back in his customary defensive midfielder spot.

SOUNDERS (5-7-5)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

CG Roman Torres

CB Chad Marshall

RB Brad Evans

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Jordan Morris

FW Will Bruin