Sounders forward Clint Dempsey on Saturday saw his first game action since being diagnosed last summer with an irregular heartbeat

The potential return of star forward Clint Dempsey to the Sounders is one of the major storylines unfolding in this winter’s training camp. Dempsey has been out since last September after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and his ability to resume his career remains a question mark at best.

But he took a step towards that goal by suiting up for 30 minutes in the first half of Saturday’s exhibition opener against Portland in Tucson, Az. The 1-1 draw went about as expected for exhibition openers in any sport — with few regulars participating in the second half and very little to glean off the game itself when it comes to foreshadowing team performance once the matches start to count for something.

Still, where Dempsey is concerned, this game had huge importance. Each test of his ability to keep up with the pace of an MLS game will help determine whether or not he can be medically cleared to return full-time.

“I did talk to him after the game last night and he felt good, he felt real positive,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said Sunday morning.

The big difference between Saturday’s contest and the controlled training environment for Dempsey up to now was the pace of play. In a workout, the team can control how fast or slow Dempsey plays. In a game, the opposing team dictates that for you.

“You have to run as much or as little as the game dictates,” Lagerwey said. “And so, that’s different than a training environment, where you say ‘OK, you’re going to run this far, at this pace, for this long.’ So, this was the first time we were introducing this kind of unpredictability. And it worked. Everything was fine.”

There is still plenty ahead for Dempsey. Team doctors monitor his heartbeat and overall health daily and will forge an action plan with the Sounders as to how many more minutes he can play the next time out.

“It felt great to be out there playing again,” the onetime U.S. National Team captain said afterwards. “A little bit of rust and trying to get up with the speed of play. But it was great to be out there and I look forward to more games.”

Again, this was 30 minutes of a pre-season opener. We’ll start to get a much better feel for how Dempsey is handling things — and whether the team is “rounding into form” — once the Sounders head to South Carolina later this month for the latter stages of camp. For now, this was simply a warmup act best not scrutinized too closely.

“His recovery is going as scheduled,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said of Dempsey afterwards, carefully avoiding too much optimism after the team’s tepid first step with its veteran. “That was 30 minutes dead stop. We couldn’t give him any more. The next game, we’ll ramp him up a little more. We have to get doctors’ clearance, all of that stuff. We’re taking it very carefully and making sure that his health is none the worse.”

For those wondering about game details, the Timbers opened the scoring in the 17th minute and the Sounders equalized in the 71st on a Harry Shipp penalty kick when both sides were down to using reservists trying to impress their teams. Shipp threw a fright into everyone when he rolled his ankle on a non-contact play soon after his goal.

At first, there was concern on the sideline Shipp might have blown an Achilles tendon or suffered a more serious injury. He’ll miss some time from the twisted ankle, but nothing expected to be extensive.

Schmetzer admitted that while the “pace” of play picked up in the second half, the quality of soccer wasn’t quite what you’d see in a regular MLS game. Nothing new there; as anybody who’s watched the final innings of a Mariners game the first month of spring training, or a Seahawks exhibition in pre-season Week 1, you just can’t gauge much of anything meaningful just yet.

Other than for a handful of individual players that might contribute something later on.

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller was the only Sounders player to go the full 90 minutes, making a key save in the second half that helped preserve the draw. Miller could be counted on early depending on how quickly Stefan Frei works his way back from an ankle injury.

And of course, there’s Dempsey. For him, this game had plenty of meaning.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” he said. “But at the same time, you want to do whatever you can to get back on the field and keep playing. This is something that I love to do. I’ve worked hard to get into a position to be back on the field. Now, it’s just about getting sharp. Getting the touches a little bit better. And the passing a little better. That will come with games. I’m looking forward to that process and hopefully being ready for the start of the season.”