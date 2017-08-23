With three games in eight days, the Sounders are engaging in some squad rotation Wednesday night as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at B.C. Place Stadium

The Sounders are vying for a club record 10th unbreaten game Wednesday night, here at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver. But they’ll have to do it with a lineup quite unlike most we’ve seen, due largely to the expected squad rotation when a team plays three games in eight days.

Throw in Joevin Jones going AWOL and, well, things start to get interesting.

First, we’ll see Nouhou in at left back to replace the aforementioned Jones. Not too much of a dropoff there, if any.

Then, Victor Rodriguez makes his Major League Soccer debut in the midfield, replacing Clint Dempsey, who heads to the bench for some rest. Rodriguez is on the left wing, while Jordan Morris moves over to the right and Will Bruin heads up top.

Osvaldo Alonso, coming off a knee injury, is also on the bench to start with Gustav Svensson in the defensive midfield alongside Cristian Roldan.

Finally, Roman Torres will also not start, with Tony Alfaro in at center back.

SOUNDERS (11-7-7)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Nouhou

CB Tony Alfaro

CB Chad Marshall

RB Kelvin Leerdam

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Jordan Morris

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

MF Victor Rodriguez

FW Will Bruin