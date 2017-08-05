U.S. national team’s all-time leading scorer Clint Dempsey featured in three of the Sounders’ goals in a 4-0 whitewashing of Minnesota United on Saturday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Clint Dempsey had two goals and one assist to help the Sounders beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams.

Seattle (9-7-7) is unbeaten in its past seven games, including three consecutive shutouts, with its last loss coming June 17 against New York City FC. The Sounders have back-to-back road clean sheets after posting just two since the beginning of last season before a 0-0 draw at Los Angeles on July 29.

Will Bruin rolled in a left-footer to open the scoring in the ninth minute. He tapped it to Dempsey who, as four defenders converged, found Bruin at the top-left of the 6-yard box for the finish.

Dempsey’s header from point-blank range made it 2-0 in the 18th, Jordan Morris put away a long feed from Nicolas Lodeiro in the 71st and Dempsey capped the scoring in the 73rd minute, faking left before beating a defender to the right a blasting a shot from near the spot into the net.

Stefan Frei had four saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

Minnesota (6-13-4) has just one win in its past seven matches and was playing without leading scorer Christian Ramirez, who has 11 goals this season, in front of an announced crowd of 22,649 at TCF Bank Stadium.

Frei made back-to-back acrobatic saves in the second half, doing the splits to deny United forward Abu Danladi in the 54th minute and then just tipping midfielder Sam Nicholson’s distance strike over the crossbar. Danladi also had two goals ruled offside, including one in stoppage time.

Minnesota and the Sounders play Aug. 20 at CenturyLink Field.