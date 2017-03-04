Clint Dempsey scores in the 58th minute in his first regular-season game since last August, but the defending MLS champion Sounders drop a 2-1 game to Houston in their season opener.

HOUSTON – Some cooler-than-usual temperatures at kickoff had fueled hope the Sounders might finally solve their puzzling, years-long quest for a win in these typically-muggy climes.

But that was before the Houston Dynamo turned the heat right back up again Saturday with a revamped attack that had the defending Major League Soccer champions running around in their own end. By the time it was done, the sluggish-looking Sounders had taken a 2-1 loss and are winless in eight tries at BBVA Compass Stadium since its 2012 inception.

The Dynamo, last place Western Conference finishers a season ago, had imported Honduran strikers Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis with the hope they might ignite an attack that had stalled along with embattled forward Erick Torres. And the moves paid off early, as Torres, the onetime Chivas star known as “El Cubo,” opened the scoring on a free kick, then watched Quioto add to it towards the end of the half to put the Sounders in a hole they never recovered from.

Not even a goal by Clint Dempsey, poaching one from in close in the 58th minute after an initial clearance, could spark a bigger Sounders rally in front of an announced crowd of 20,758 fans who’d braved daylong rain to attend Houston’s home opener. The rain mostly stopped once the game began and things stayed dry throughout — with temperatures hovering in the low 60s — but the Sounders nonetheless fell to 0-4-4 at this stadium.

Dempsey was playing his first regular-season game since being sidelined last August with an irregular heartbeat. The Sounders also had Osvaldo Alonso start after limited preseason action, while Jordan Morris, who had sat the two previous weeks to nurse an injured ankle, also started.

Gustav Svensson was also making the start at right back in place of injured Brad Evans, no doubt adding to some of the lack of early cohesion by the Rave Green. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer had warned it might take his team several games to start looking the way it was drawn up.

And that was certainly the case early on.

The Sounders spent the opening 20 minutes on the defensive as the reinforced Houston attack came at them in waves. Quioto nearly had his first goal just minutes in, putting the ball over the net from in close on goalkeeper Stefan Frei and then clutching his head in disbelief at the miss.

Moments later, Frei made a one-handed, diving save to his right off Ricardo Clark that appeared headed into the goal.

But Frei could do nothing in the 20th minute when Torres, the Designated Player whose two-season scoring drought in Houston has been well documented, finally found the net.

The Mexican forward had been awarded a free kick from 20 yards out when knocked to the ground by Roman Torres. He promptly delivered a perfectly-placed strike, beating the wall of defenders and catching Frei cheating slightly to his right for the game’s opening goal.

Torres had scored 22 goals in 44 matches for Chivas in 2013 and 2014, leading to his joining Houston as one of three DPs. But he’d become a symbol of the team’s failures the past two seasons and hadn’t found the net once until this game.

After the initial Dynamo outburst, the Sounders appeared to find their legs and nearly had the equalizer in the 25th minute. Morris broke free just as Joevan Jones sent him a perfect pass right at the goalmouth, but wound up whiffing on the ball.

From there, the Dynamo took over the half as Quioto atoned for his earlier miss, beating Frei top corner to his left in the 42and minute for a 2-0 lead.