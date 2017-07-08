Clint Dempsey scored the equalizer for Seattle in the 44th minute as the Sounders drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in an international friendly before 40,667 at CenturyLink Field.

The Sounders’ only goal in their friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt came when most of the team’s regular starters were on the field.

Seattle’s substitutes, some of whom play for Sounders 2, couldn’t pull ahead of their German opponent in the second half, but they managed to not let Frankfurt score. Seattle settled for a 1-1 tie in the international friendly Saturday in front of 40,667 at CenturyLink Field.

“Even in a friendly game, we wanted to win,” said assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda, who took over coaching duties with Brian Schmetzer out of town. “But we wanted also to see the young players. How’s their mentality? I think overall it was good. … Also, the senior players, the effort they put on the field, it was amazing for me.”

Heading into halftime, Clint Dempsey scored the equalizer for Seattle in the 44th minute with an assist from Nicolas Lodeiro. Dempsey has now scored four goals in the past three games he’s played — one against Portland on June 25 and two against Colorado on July 4.

In the 29th minute, Frankfurt’s Branimir Hrgota scored to give his team a 1-0 lead. Before that, Seattle hadn’t had many chances to score, even with a lot of the team’s regular starters, most of whom only played in the first half, on the field. But once the Sounders were down, they suddenly began to take more shots, ultimately leading to Dempsey’s goal.

Frankfurt had multiple opportunities to score early on, and Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei had to make three saves within eight minutes to keep Frankfurt scoreless. Frankfurt had six shots on goal in the first half alone, but Frei was able to limit Frankfurt to one goal.

“It was a little bit of that nervousness sometimes you have at the very beginning of the game, but I was confident,” Pineda said. “I was OK with the defensive part of the team. Maybe it takes 10 to 15 minutes to figure out the tactics of the opponent.”

In the second half, Bryan Meredith, who hasn’t had any playing time in the MLS regular season, took over at goalkeeper and didn’t allow a Frankfurt goal.

“It definitely helps with confidence,” Meredith said. “Just getting time out on the field with the guys is always good.”

Just as the team did before U.S. Open Cup play in June, the Sounders signed S2 players to short-term agreements, which last up to four days, prior to the match. For a game without MLS implications, the day turned into an opportunity for less experienced players to have time on the field.

Seven S2 athletes joined the Sounders for the game but defender Brian Nana-Sinkam was the only one in the starting lineup. Nana-Sinkam had only played at CenturyLink one other time, when the Sounders tied Club Necaxa of Mexico 1-1 in a friendly in March.

“You’ve got everything to prove, which is awesome being young,” Nana-Sinkam said. “But it’s definitely a test. You’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to perform at a certain level if you want to make it to the next stage. It’s definitely on my mind.”

The six other S2 players were all on the roster as substitutes. Francisco Narbon and Rodrigue Ele entered the game after halftime. Ray Saari and Irvin Parra had playing time beginning in the 71st minute and 76th minute, respectively. Piecing together a team of S2 and first-team players in a game doesn’t cause much of a problem, Nana-Sinkam said, thanks to how the academy is integrated with the Sounders club.

The Sounders will resume MLS play July 19 at home against D.C. United.