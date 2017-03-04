Star forward Clint Dempsey makes his long awaited return to the starting lineup on Saturday as the Sounders open their season in Houston. Shoreline product Henry Wingo is also dressed for the game, which would be his first in MLS.

Greetings from Houston, where it’s been raining most of the day and is still doing so as the Sounders prepare to start defending the Major League Soccer (MLS) championship they won fewer than three months ago in Toronto.

As expected, Clint Dempsey is indeed starting his first game since being sidelined with an irregular heartbeat last August. The Sounders also have midfielders Henry Wingo and Zach Mathers here and dressed as substitutes. Defender Oniel Fisher is also here dressed and able to come in if needed at right back, where Gustav Svensson will start, as expected, in place of injured Brad Evans.

For the Sounders, the lineup is as we had it in Saturday’s season preview. Dempsey, Jordan Morris, Osvaldo Alonso and Stefan Frei are all starting. Only difference is, Nicolas Lodeiro and Alvaro Fernandez are flipping spots, Lodeiro taking the left wing and Fernandez the right.

This will be the sixth season for BBVA Compass Stadium and the Sounders have yet to win here, going 0-3-4 in seven tries. Much of that could probably be attributed to sweltering heat, which won’t be an issue here tonight. The rain and early March schedule will keep things relatively cool and probably favor the Sounders, who practiced in wet conditions all week in Seattle while the Houston Dynamo basked in more pleasurable weather.

OK, enough about forecasts. The Dynamo, as you may have read this morning, have completely revamped their team after a couple of dismal seasons. They’ve got a lot of Central American flavor on this squad — including three Hondurans — which isn’t a surprise given that people of Honduran descent make up the third largest ethnic group in Houston behind those from Mexico and El Salvador. The importa have been both young and old, trying to help the last place team rebuild a stabilize from a 7-14-13 finish last season.

The new guy to watch will be forward Alberth Elis, 21, imported from the Olimpica team in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa. Elis was named Best Young Player at the most recent edition of the CONCACAF Champions League and reportedly had a number of MLS squads interested in him.

On the veteran side, Panamanian defender Aldolfo Machado, 32, is another Central American brought in from Saprissa in Costa Rica.

In some other interesting soccer news that broke just a little while ago, U.S. soccer has decided to require all men’s and women’s team members representing it at various events to stand at attention during the national anthem. This will be seen as a direct response to Seattle Reign veteran Megan Rapinoe kneeling during anthems last fall in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

SOUNDERS LINEUP

FORMATION: 4-2-3-1

GK: Frei (24)

RB: Svensson (4)

CB: Torres (29)

CB: Marshall (14)

LB: Jones (33)

CM: Alonso (6) – Captain

CM: Roldan (7)

RM: Fernandez (8)

AM: Dempsey (2)

LM: Lodeiro (10)

FW: Morris (13)

SUBSTITUTES:

GK: Miller (1)

D: Alfaro (15)

D: Fisher (91)

M: Mathers (32)

M: Wingo (23)

M: Shipp (11)

F: Bruin (17)