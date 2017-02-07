Clint Dempsey is back in the starting lineup for the second straight game as the Sounders take on the San Jose Earthquakes in a scrimmage in Tucson, AZ

Sounders star forward Clint Dempsey is back in the starting lineup for at least the first half of Tuesday morning’s 9:30 a.m. PT scrimmage in Tucson, AZ against the San Jose Earthquakes. It’s doubtful he’ll play beyond that, but it will be interesting to see the minutes he clocks this time around after going 30 on Saturday against Portland.

Dempsey hasn’t played in a regular season MLS game since late August, after which it was discovered he had a irregular heartbeat. Doctors are closely monitoring the veteran to see how he holds up physically during these pre-season games.

Roman Torres will make his pre-season debut in this one. Nouhou Tolo will start his first contest as well, fresh off signing a Sounders contract fewer than two weeks ago. This will also be the first chance to get a look at defender Brian Nana-Sinkam, the team’s first-round draft pick (22nd overall) out of Stanford. He’s the only other newcomer to the lineup compared to those who played Saturday.

Tuesday’s scrimmage marks the end of the team’s competitive “games” down in Arizona. This is more or less a chance for players to get their feet wet once again after only a five-week off-season. We’ll get a much better indication of where the team stands once they play a set of three exhibition matches in Charleston, SC later this month.