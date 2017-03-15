Sounders forward Clint Dempsey is rejoining the U.S. Men's National Team in a bench role for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama. Dempsey continues to work his way back from an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for the season last August.

For months, the question had been whether Sounders forward Clint Dempsey could even play soccer at any level again.

Now, he’s done so convincingly enough that U.S. Men’s National Team coach Bruce Arena has named Dempsey to the squad for its upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Honduras on March 24 and then Panama on March 28. Dempsey, who will be joined on the national side by Sounders teammate Jordan Morris, went the full 90 minutes against Houston in the season opener and then Montreal last weekend, scoring once and having a second goal called back by a questionable handball ruling.

It was Dempsey’s first regular season action since being sidelined by an irregular heartbeat last August. After his goal in the opener, Dempsey hinted he’d welcome a return to the squad despite stating that the Sounders were his first commitment.

“There’s always stuff to accomplish,” he said. “You want to have a good season here with the club and repeat an MLS Cup championship.”

But then, he quickly added: “You get the opportunity play with the national team, you want to want to try to help them qualify for the World Cup. And if you’re fortunate to still be doing well, you try to play in another World Cup.”

“There’s still goals out there.”

And part of that Sounders commitment by Dempsey will be safeguarded in these upcoming games: with him limited to coming off the bench as he continues to work back from his heart ailment.

Other Sounders called in to national team duty include defender Roman Torres, who will square off for Panama against Dempsey and Morris. Left back Joevin Jones will join Trinidad & Tobago while midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was called up by Uruguay.

All five will suit up for the Sounders in Sunday’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls at Century Link Field before heading off to their respective camps. The Sounders have a two-week break in Major League Soccer action after that, but play a “friendly” at Century Link against Club Necaxa on March 25 that the five players will not participate in.

For Dempsey, who turned 34 last week, the USMNT call is his first since scoring three goals in last summer’s Copa America Centenario — leaving him five shy of Landon Donovan’s all-time goals record of 57 while playing for this country. Dempsey is also seeking a shot at playing in a fourth World Cup next summer in Russia. He’s scored in each of his three previous World Cups, the first American player to do so.

The upcoming matches are largely viewed as must-wins for the U.S., which already dropped its first two qualifiers late last year. Those defeats were followed by the firing of national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann and the hiring of Arena as his replacement.

Dempsey said this spring he’d spoken at length with Arena this past winter about a possible return to national team duty if he got medical clearance to play again. It was during Arena’s first go-round as USMNT head coach from 1998-2006 that Dempsey first broke in with the national side.

Arena told Fox Sports on Wednesday that Dempsey will be coming off the bench in the qualifiers and for the remainder of this year so he can “get back to 100 percent.”