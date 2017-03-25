Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders scored his second international hat trick, leading the U.S. national team to a 6-0 victory over Honduras in a World Cup qualifying match in San Jose, Calif.

Christian Pulisic, 18, added a goal and three assists for the United States.

It was a successful return to World Cup qualifying for Bruce Arena, who is in his second stint as coach of the national team. Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann after the U.S. team started 0-2 in qualifying.

Because of goal difference, the United States moved from last to fourth in the six-team final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are 1-2-3 with seven qualifying matches left for each team in the hexagonal.

After each team has played 10 matches, the top three nations will automatically qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia — and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff for a Cup berth.

Dempsey, who has 55 international goals, connected in the 32nd minute for a 3-0 lead and added goals in the 49th and 54th.

Dempsey’s first hat trick was in July 2015 against Cuba.

Dempsey was sidelined by an irregular heartbeat for part of last year.

“I’m a fighter,” the 34-year-old Dempsey said, “look for the opportunity to get out there and show that I should be around still.”

Surprise starter Sebastian Lletget got his first international goal in the fifth minute and Michael Bradley scored in the 27th minute.