The Sounders controlled play for the most part, but surrendered a goal in the final seconds of stoppage time and settled for a 1-1 tie against the Charleston Battery in preseason action

Sounders star forward Clint Dempsey played 60 minutes against the Charleston Battery this afternoon in continuing his comeback from an irregular heartbeat. The Sounders carried a lead into the final seconds of the contest, but surrendered a Kotaro Higashi goal in stoppage time and settled for a 1-1 draw against the hometown USL squad.

The opening match of the Carolina Challenge Cup saw the Sounders control play for the most part, taking an early lead when a Joevin Jones cross deflected off defender Taylor Mueller for an own goal in the 32nd minute. The Sounders nearly added to their lead twice, when Alvaro Fernandez hit the post in the 66th minute and Henry Wingo had a goal disallowed on an offside call.

Dempsey had played 30 minutes against Portland and another 45 against San Jose in the team’s training stint in Tucson, Ariz. This contest against the Battery was the first of three Challenge Cup games the Sounders will play leading in to the regular season.

The Sounders started the formidable attack trio of Dempsey, Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro for the first time since a scoring blitz by the threesome during a stint last summer that was shortened when Dempsey was diagnosed with his heart condition and missed the rest of the regular season. Like Dempsey, Morris — appearing in his first Sounders pre-season match after a stint with the U.S. Men’s National Team — also played only 60 minutes.

Lodeiro played the full 90 as did keeper Tyler Miller, who had no chance on the tying goal that Higashi deposited top shelf while on his back. Miller has filled in well in Stefan Frei’s absence, though the injured keeper is expected to make his preseason debut at some point the next two exhibition matches of this tournament.

Osvaldo Alonso returned for the first time to face the Charleston squad he played for in 2008, but as expected, did not play. The Sounders are working Alonso back slowly as he recovers from a knee injury.