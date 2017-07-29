Sounders star forward Clint Dempsey is back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Galaxy, coming off his starring role in helping lead the United States to a CONCACAF Gold Cup championship

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey will look to build right away off the pivotal role he played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup win by the U.S., taking his usual spot in the Starting XI for Saturday night’s clash here in Carson, Calif. against the Los Angeles Galaxy. We have some perfect mid-70s weather scheduled for kickoff as the Sounders prepare to face their longtime former coach Sigi Schmid, who took over the Galaxy’s top job two days ago.

For Dempsey, the Gold Cup performance came on the heels of two huge regular season performances for the Sounders in Portland and Colorado. So, they’re playing the hot hand once again, while opting to give Jordan Morris a rest.

I spoke to Morris at the team hotel this afternoon and he’s ready to go, so we could see some of him in the second half. One interesting aspect is that, with Morris not playing, the team has opted to again push Joevin Jones up higher to the attacking midfield and will have Nouhou Tolo at left back.

The team has been highly impressed with Nouhou’s debut to date. Some rookie mistakes aside, he’s looked very confident and formidable handling the two-way left back duties and is already considered somebody who can push Jones for playing time. That’s saying something, as Jones has been on a scorching assists pace — another reason the team is gladly giving him another shot at the attack.

This team has a lot more depth as the season progresses than it did at the start. Cristian Roldan, who has three goals his last two games, has been moved back to his more customary defensive midfield role alongside Gustav Svensson.

This is my first-ever trip to the StubHub Center and I’ll tell you, it’s going to be a great place to watch NFL football games in a real cozy environment. Can’t say I’d want to play here as a San Diego Chargers owner, given the size and revenue limitations but the fan experience should be something else.

SOUNDERS (8-7-6)

GK Stefan Frei

CB Roman Torres

CB Chad Marshall

LB Nouhou

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Joevin Jones

MF Clint Dempsey

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Will Bruin