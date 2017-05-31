The Sounders decided to leave veteran center back Chad Marshall back in Seattle as he deals with a mild hamstring issue. The team is in the midst of playing three games in eight days.

Sounders center back Chad Marshall stayed back in Seattle while the team traveled to Ohio for Wednesday’s game against the Columbus Crew.

Marshall was just named to the MLS Team of the Week on Monday for his performance in Saturday’s win over Portland. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said that while Marshall has a mild “hamstring issue” the decision to leave him behind is more about “squad rotation” and working some other players back in to the fold while giving the veteran a rest.

Fellow center back Roman Torres is with the team, but will not be starting in Wednesday’s game. One player that will be making his first MLS start is Seattle native Seyi Adekoya, who goes in at forward. It remains to be seen what formation the Sounders will use to accomodate Adekoya, who is not a typical up-top striker.