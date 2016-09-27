Seattle, which is 2-1-2 since Dempsey was ruled out in late August, is currently three points back of sixth-place Portland but with two games in hand.

The Sounders’ playoff hopes took a heavy blow on Tuesday morning, when it was confirmed that star forward Clint Dempsey will miss the remainder of 2016 due to his irregular heartbeat.

Interim coach Brian Schmetzer, however, and in the wake of his team’s signature win so far this season at Los Angeles, insisted that they will continue its push toward the postseason. Seattle, which is 2-1-2 since Dempsey was ruled out in late August, is currently three points back of sixth-place Portland but with two games in hand.

“We miss him,” Schmetzer said in the video above. “But we’ve had some good results, starting with the one down in L.A. It’s a strong group. I hate sounding like a broken record, but their mindset is good. … The mindset of the group is strong. Clint is a big factor, but they will persevere.”

The Sounders return to action on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Field against last-place Chicago.