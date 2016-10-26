Seattle has essentially been playing an endless string of must-win games dating back to late July.

Interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer doesn’t have any doubts that his players can handle the pressure of Thursday night’s one-game playoff against Kansas City at CenturyLink Field.

How can be so sure? Because they’ve essentially been playing an endless string of must-win games dating back to late July, when they were 10 points out of the final Western Conference postseason berth.

“We’ve been one-game-at-a-time, must-win games for 14 games now,” Schmetzer said in the video above. “We’ve had to win almost every single game. That mentality is ingrained in the players. It’s not going to change. OK, yes, there’s more at stake, because you know there’s now 15th game. It’s done for one team or the other tomorrow night.

“Is the team handling the pressure? Are we going all of the details? Yes. Do we learn things every day. For sure. If we stopped learning, then we would just be stagnant and wouldn’t be better people.”