Brian Schmetzer has often described the Sounders head coaching gig as his dream job, and that phrase was bandied about often on Wednesday night, with the stripping of the interim tag off his title and realization of a long-sought goal.

Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey recalled Schmetzer describing the position as such in their first meeting after he took over from longtime coach Sigi Schmid in late July.

“’This is my dream job,'” Lagerwey said, relaying that conversation. “‘This is what I have been waiting for. …. You’re giving me this opportunity, and I intend to take it.’”

Speaking after Wednesday night’s Alliance Annual Business Meeting at CenturyLink Field, Schmetzer described exactly what he meant.

“I started off as a player here when I was 17 years old,” said Schmetzer, who signed his first professional contract with the NASL Sounders in 1980. “If I could have scripted a life for myself – I don’t know that, along the way, if I would have gone through the chapters as they played out – but coaching the team you started with, that’s a big deal.”

Schmetzer has been a part of this city’s soccer scene from his youth days playing for his father, Walter, with the Lake City Hawks. Those lasting connections were reflected in the standing ovation he got from the crowd on hand in CenturyLink’s West Field Plaza.

“The reception that I got was more than I anticipated,” Schmetzer said. “The amount of people in the room, and the enthusiasm when that announcement was made, really touched me. That was a good moment for me.”