The already-depleted Sounders will start Wednesday's game with right back Brad Evans on the bench and likely won't use Harry Shipp at all after the midfielder developed a mild hip flexor strain

A challenging game for the Sounders has gotten even more so, with the team opting not to start right back Brad Evans in order to give him some rest in performing a substitution role. Evans has only made one start since missing the first two months of the season with a leg injury and the team is in the midst of three games in eight days.

Also, midfielder Harry Shipp has a mild hip flexor strain and likely won’t play at all versus the Crew.

So, there will have to be quite a bit of on-the fly adapting by the team. The Sounders have pushed Joevin Jones up into a midfield role, with Oniel Fisher taking his customary left back position.

Tony Alfaro starts at center back in place of Chad Marshall alongside Gustav Svensson, while Jordy Delem is in at right back.

As expected, Seyi Adekoya does indeed make his first MLS start at forward.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said before the lineups were announced that the team planned to tinker with alignments to accomodate Adekoya’s skillset, which differs from that of the team’s two main strikers — Jordan Morris and Will Bruin.

“The bigger question is how we set up the team and which formation we’re using,” Schmetzer said. “That to me is the more challenging part. Because Seyi (Adekoya) has played more out wide as one of the wide guys in our 4-2-3-1. He’s not the type of guy like Bruin or even Jordan (Morris) as the lone guy up top. So, I’m trying to figure out the best way on how to implement him. We may have a little tweak in our formation with him.

“Then, the other thing is, he’s not going to be 90 minutes fit, especially at that level. So, I need to have Plan B and Plan C and probably even Plan D depending on the score line and how the games shakes out.”

Alvaro Fernandez also makes a rare start, which isn’t surprising given Shipp’s injury and the absences of Clint Dempsey and Morris. Look for plenty of substitutions and some alignment shifts in this one.

SOUNDERS (4-5-4)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Oniel Fisher

RB Jordy Delem

CB Tony Alfaro

CB Gustav Svensson

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Joevin Jones

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

MF Alvaro Fernandez

FW Seyi Adekoya