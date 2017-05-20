The Sounders get some back line help on Saturday against Real Salt Lake when Brad Evans makes his return to the starting eleven for the first time since last August
Brad Evans called this a “must win” game for the Sounders against Real Salt Lake. He’ll get the chance to do somethng about it early on, making his first start of the season at right back.
It’s the first start for Evans since last Aug. 28 against Portland. He suffered a calf injury in late February in training camp and missed more than two months.
Harry Shipp is also back in at the midfield spot, making his second start in the last three games. Tony Alfaro is out with an injury suffered in training on Friday, so Gustav Svensson slides back in at the center back spot alongside Chad Marshall. Other Sounders back in action include Joevin Jones, who served a suspension in the loss to Kansas City. Osvaldo Alonso is back after a one-game absence due to a quad injury, while Clint Dempsey returns following his one-game rest.
SOUNDERS (2-5-4)
GK Stefan Frei
RB Brad Evans
LB Joevin Jones
CB Chad Marshall
CB Gustav Svensson
MF Osvaldo Alonso
MF Cristian Roldan
MF Harry Shipp
MF Nicolas Lodeiro
F Clint Dempsey
F Jordan Morris
