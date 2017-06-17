The Sounders have decided to sit Brad Evans in addition to Roman Torres, leaving them with only half of the back line that started their previous game two weeks ago

The Sounders will have half of their regular defensive alignment on the field for Saturday’s game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer has made the decision to not only rest Roman Torres, but right back Brad Evans as well.

Evans, like Torres, has battled leg issues for much of the season. Now, with three games upcoming the next eight days, he’s sitting out this contest in favor of Oniel Fisher.

Schmetzer told me the team should have something close to its originally envisioned starting lineup on the field either Wednesday against Orlando or next Sunday in Portland. The good news is, Jordan Morris is indeed back up top at the striker position with Clint Dempsey out there as well.

SOUNDERS (5-6-4)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

CB Gustav Svensson

CB Chad Marshall

RB Oniel Fisher

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Harry Shipp

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Clint Dempsey

FW Jordan Morris