All of the Sounders who went away on international duty have returned to Seattle, coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed on Thursday morning: Nicolas Lodeiro from Uruguay, Roman Torres from Panama, Nelson Valdez from Paraguay and Joevin Jones from Trinidad and Tobago.

It doesn’t sound as though any of them are any worse for the wear, either.

“Lodeiro was the last one, and he’s in,” Schmetzer said in the video above. “They’re all good. Roman made it through 90 minutes. Nelson made it through 77. Nico didn’t play much. Joevin, you saw him on the field today. Everybody is good.”

Schmetzer also used a colorful adjective when asked to describe his team’s mood, nearly two weeks into a break and with a handful of practice days still to go before Tuesday night’s Western Conference finals match against Colorado.

“The locker room was good,” Schmetzer said. “When you have to train, train, train, train and there’s no games, they were a little squirrelly today. I think they’re ready for the game to happen.”