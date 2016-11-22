After a 16-day gap between playoff matches, the Sounders, who had a somewhat stumbling start, managed to find their flow and come away with a 2-1 home victory over the Colorado Rapids.

Remember that surge of momentum the Sounders were riding after sneaking into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season, and then knocking off both Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas?

Me, neither.

In fact, it’s hard to remember much of anything involving the MLS after the most absurd hiatus in sports – 16 days between Seattle’s clinching victory over Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals and Tuesday’s long-awaited (and tediously delayed) opener of the Western Conference championship.

Who has the advantage going into Sunday’s finale in Commerce City, which will determine whether the Sounders advance to the MLS Cup final for the first time in club history? That determination was in the eye of the beholder, which sets up what should be a rip-roaring decisive match.

Colorado coach Pablo Mastroeni, for instance, was delighted to pick up a road goal, which will hold the Rapids in good stead as a tiebreaker if they win 1-0 – and Mastroeni tossed out off the top of his head that Colorado has 14 wins by that precise 1-0 score at home this year. Actually, he was half right — they have seven 1-0 shutouts in MLS home games, 14 shutouts overall. But Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer countered with another number that he had at his beck and call: Just one game by Seattle since he became coach in which they haven’t scored.

The stirring storylines of the Sounders’ season – the firing of Sigi Schmid, the departure of ailing superstar Clint Dempsey, the arrival of Designated Player Nicolas Lodeiro, their amazing resurgence under interim-turned-permanent coach Schmetzer – had become a vague memory in the interminable layoff.

The MLS has its reasons for going dark for so long, largely revolving around the international window that inopportunely fell smack dab in the middle of the playoffs. But it makes it nearly impossible to maintain the mounting excitement of the postseason. Can you say “anti-climactic”?

This wasn’t a layoff, it was summer vacation between junior and senior year. It was the wait for Frank Ocean’s next album. The MLS apparently borrowed Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” sequel timetable.

But, the teams did indeed return to the pitch – 35 minutes after the scheduled kickoff, because what’s another half hour among friends – and turned in a spirited effort on a poncho kind of night. Schmetzer admitted there was “a little bit of rust,” and it might have contributed to Colorado’s stunning goal by Kevin Doyle that sailed by Stefan Frei off a deflection in the 13th minute.

That was the potentially crippling road goal that all home teams dread in the playoffs. But the Sounders answered back a mere six minutes later when Jordan Morris rebounded a missed shot off the post by Cristian Roldan. And Lodeiro netted a penalty kick past Colorado goalkeeper Zac MacMath in the 61st minute to give Seattle the slight edge – maybe — going into Phase 2.

MacMath was in goal because of the season-ending groin injury to U.S. national team keeper Tim Howard in the recent World Cup qualifier against Mexico. Did the Rapids miss Howard, one of the greatest American goalkeepers in history? Well, do the MacMath. It was just the seventh time all year the Rapids have allowed more than one goal in a match.

As the game rolled along, and fans illuminated the stands with their cellphone flashlights – apparently, that’s becoming the new “wave” among sporting spectators — the Sounders got their groove back. In fact, they were the aggressors for much of the game, attacking heavily against the MLS’s best defensive team.

“I’m going to have to watch the tape,’’ Schmetzer said. “Emotionally and just coming off the field, I thought some of our passing wasn’t as sharp as it could have been. I think some of our first touches away from pressure could have been a little better. I think the overall condition of the team took a little bit of a hit.

“ But you balance that off with me getting Jordy on the field for 70-plus minutes, getting Andreas back and getting him a few minutes. So I think that balancing act, in the end, was OK for us.”

He was referring to the return from injury of Morris and Andreas Ivanschitz, who used the layoff to full healing effect. But heading back to the mile-high environs of Colorado, Mastroeni likes the position his team is in.

“Our focus is that we come out with the same type of mentality we came out against L.A. (in their semifinal victory over the Galaxy)), and bring them to altitude, and asphyxiate them in the 60th minute, and find a way to host the cup in front of our fans,” Mastroeni said.

The Sounders feel they’re on the brink of finding a way to do that themselves. And if that happens, then the anticlimax of this long hiatus will be transformed into the most rousing development in franchise history.