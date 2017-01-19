The MLS champs will travel to Tucson, Ariz., and Charleston, S.C.

The Sounders have released their full 2017 MLS preseason schedule, which opens Tuesday at Starfire Sports at Tukwila and is headlined by trips to Tucson, Ariz., and Charleston, S.C.

The team spends just five practice days locally before heading southwest for the Desert Friendlies next weekend. Seattle begins exhibition play against rival Portland on Feb. 4 at the Kino Sports Complex, taking on San Jose in the same facility three days later.

The Sounders will also play three matches while in Charleston: against the host Battery on Feb. 18, versus Atlanta United on Feb. 22 and the Columbus Crew on Feb. 25.

Seattle’s regular-season campaign kicks off March 4 at the Houston Dynamo.

More soccer

• Seattle Reign FC announced it has re-signed forward Kiersten Dallstream, who has been with the club since 2013. She made 12 appearances last season, starting twice. She has made 55 appearances over her time with the team, with one assist.

Basketball

• The Seattle Pacific women lost their third straight game as first-place Alaska Anchorage beat the host Falcons 71-62. Autummn Williams scored 29 points for the Seawolves (16-1, 9-0 GNAC). Lindsay Lee led the Falcons (13-4, 5-4) with 12 points. SPU has lost four of the last six games after starting the season 11-0.

• The Eastern Washington women saw their three-game winning streak end with a 56-47 loss to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. The Eagles (9-8, 4-2 Big Sky) shot just 26.8 percent from the field. Delany Hodgins, the conference’s leading scorer, had 20 points for the Eagles.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips will host a Star Wars night Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against Spokane.