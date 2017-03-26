GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It’s no secret the Cleveland Indians want to sign All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a long-term contract.
Thanks to little Brody Chernoff, the length of that deal may now be known.
On Saturday, the 6-year-old son of Indians general manager Mike Chernof, was invited into the team’s broadcast booth during the ninth inning of an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox. During the visit, Brody Chernoff was asked a few questions by veteran announcer Tom Hamilton, who wanted to know if the youngster’s dad was working on any new deals.
“He’s trying to get, um, Lindor to play for seven more years,” Brody answered.
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Judge: Married Lake Stevens cop’s misconduct didn’t violate girlfriend’s civil rights
- Cameron Dollar rejoins Washington on Mike Hopkins' staff
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Hamilton burst into laughter at the response and joked that “we better not talk any more, Brody.”
Lindor has quickly become one of the AL’s rising young stars and the face of the Indians. He batted .301 with 15 homers, 78 RBIs and won a Gold Glove in 2016, his first full season in the majors.
The Indians have had negotiations with Lindor’s agents this spring about potentially signing the 23-year-old for the future. The club already has an agreement in place with infielder Jose Ramirez on an extension, pending a physical.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.