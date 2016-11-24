Anglers heading east of the Cascades will have some decent trout fishing options.

Frank’s Pond at Beebe Springs Wildlife Area in Chelan County will be planted with 50 trout for “Black Friday” fishing.

Opening this newly constructed pond for juvenile anglers will provide a special fishery over the holiday weekend from Friday through Sunday (Nov. 25-27).

The daily limit is two trout with a five game-fish limit and no size restrictions. There is a night closure in effect. Fishing is allowed for youth age 15 and under, and do not need a fishing license.

The youth must be able to demonstrate the ability to handle the gear by themselves. Adults may assist and are not required to have a license if they will not be fishing/harvesting themselves, but children must be present and take part in the entire process.

Roses Lake in Chelan County located about one mile north of Manson was also planted on Nov. 16-17 with 18,248 trout.

Other east side winter trout fisheries that open Friday are Hog Canyon, Fourth of July, Hatch and Williams lakes.

Lake Roosevelt is also a very good bet for trout and kokanee, and Rufus Woods Reservoir has been producing decent trout fishing action.

For a look at all statewide lakes opening for Black Friday, go to http://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/black-friday-outings-to-lakes-stocked-with-trouts-growing-in-popularity/.