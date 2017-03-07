Here are the latest marine area winter chinook catch guidelines, and state Fish and Wildlfe has indicated for now no immediate changes or closures are necessary.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (Marine Catch Area 6) has reached 82 percent of the 3,975 chinook encounter guideline with a total encounter of 3,526 through March 5.

San Juan Islands (Area 7 is currently closed, but there are plans to reopen sometime in April) has reached 82 percent of the 10,248 chinook encounter guideline with a total encounter of 8,385 through Jan. 22.

Eastside of Whidbey Island in Saratoga Pass area (Areas 8-1 and 8-2) has reached 82 percent of the 6,125 chinook encounter guideline with a total encounter of 5,017 through March 5.

Northern Puget Sound (Area 9) has reached 75 percent of the 6,081 chinook encounter guideline with a total encounter of 4,552 through March 5.

Central Puget Sound (Area 10 is closed for salmon fishing) has reached 106 percent of the 2,597 chinook encounter guideline with a total encounter of 2,761 through Jan. 22.

The western Strait of Juan de Fuca at Sekiu (Area 5) is open daily for salmon fishing through April 30; the eastern Strait at Port Angeles (Area 6) is open daily through April 15; eastside of Whidbey Island in Saratoga Pass Area (Areas 8-1 and 8-2) are open daily through April 30; northern Puget Sound (Area 9) is open daily through April 15; Central Puget Sound piers and the Edmonds Pier are open year-round for salmon; south-central Puget Sound (Area 11) is open daily through April 30; Hood Canal (Area 12) is open daily through April 30; and southern Puget Sound (Area 13) is open daily through June 30.