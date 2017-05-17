Halibut fans will get another to fish for halibut on top of the upcoming opening this Sunday (May 21).

La Push (Marine Catch Area 3), Neah Bay (4), Sekiu (5), Port Angeles (6), San Juan Islands (7), east side of Whidbey Island (8), and northern and central Puget Sound (9 and 10) will also reopen May 25 for halibut.

While Westport (2) will be open this Sunday, but there isn’t enough left in the catch quota to allow an all-depth opening although a near-shore fishery could be possible depending on how much is left in the quota.

Catches will be assessed after the May 25 opener to determine if enough remains in the catch quota for additional fishing days on the northern coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound.

The halibut fishery is open at Ilwaco (1) on Thursdays through Sundays at all depths, and Mondays through Wednesdays in the near-shore fishery.

In Puget Sound the catch total for May 4 and 6 is 23,764 pounds leaving 41,198 pounds left to catch.

On the northern coast the catch total for May 4 and 6 is 43,517 pounds with 72,082 pounds left to catch; Westport anglers caught 27,235 pounds with 21,072 pounds still available to catch; and the Ilwaco catch has been updated but has a quota of 12,799 pounds.