Salmon anglers on the northern coast will get some extra days to target hatchery coho on the Sol Duc River.
State Fish and Wildlife extended the fishing season through Dec. 15 after hatchery spawning escapement needs were achieved.
There are some coho milling just below the hatchery although most are not in good “eating” shape, but fishing should remain good.
The Sol Duc is also open for trout and steelhead fishing, and this action allows anglers to retain hatchery coho as well.
Most Read Stories
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- FAA orders Boeing 787 safety fix: Reboot power once in a while
- Facebook set to double Seattle presence with another big new office
- Fed up with Seattle? Here's where you can go
- UW game day: No. 4 Huskies vs. No. 9 Colorado in Pac-12 championship
The daily limit is two fish with a minimum size limit of 14 inches; release wild steelhead, wild coho and all chinook.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.