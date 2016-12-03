Salmon anglers on the northern coast will get some extra days to target hatchery coho on the Sol Duc River.

State Fish and Wildlife extended the fishing season through Dec. 15 after hatchery spawning escapement needs were achieved.

There are some coho milling just below the hatchery although most are not in good “eating” shape, but fishing should remain good.

The Sol Duc is also open for trout and steelhead fishing, and this action allows anglers to retain hatchery coho as well.

The daily limit is two fish with a minimum size limit of 14 inches; release wild steelhead, wild coho and all chinook.