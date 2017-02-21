Share story

The Associated Press

Retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach has announced her engagement to Christian writer Glennon Doyle Melton.

Melton posted a photo of two hands flashing diamond rings on Facebook Saturday with the note, “Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins.”

Wambach posted the same photo on Instagram on Sunday . She writes in the caption: “Happy.”

Wambach announced last year that she was getting divorced from Sarah Huffman after three years of marriage.

Most Read Stories

Save 75% on digital access today.

Melton wrote on her Momastery blog in August that she was separating from her husband.

In addition to her blog, Melton has written a pair of best-selling memoirs.

The Associated Press