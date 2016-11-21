Skiers and snowboarders just might be able to burn off some post-Thanksgiving calories as two cold weather fronts are expected to converge over the state.

Skiers and snowboarders just might be able to burn off some post-Thanksgiving calories as two cold weather fronts are expected to converge over the state, bringing anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow in the Cascade mountain passes.

Forecasters issued a weather alert indicating the first front will bring colder air and a snow level falling to around 2,500 feet, resulting in accumulations of up to 3 inches by Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day. Then an additional 6 inches or more is possible through Friday night ahead of a second front.

“It is looking very good, and we’re just waiting on the timing of it all,” said Gwyn Howat, the Mount Baker Ski Area operations manager. “We could likely open sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday, and by the weekend looks like the best possibility. We’ll see how much accumulates over the next few days.”

Mount Baker has more than 2 feet of snow at mid-mountain not far up from the Heather Meadows base.

At Crystal Mountain Resort, they are still in a wait-and-see mode, though it was snowing on Monday.

“We are having a staff meeting (on Tuesday), and will gain more information then,” said Tiana Anderson, the sales and marketing director at Crystal Mountain Resort. “It could be Thursday, but more realistically Friday or Saturday. We’ve got 8 to 10 inches at Green Valley, and should be in good shape if we get more snow.”

The most likely scenario when Crystal opens is the Gondola operating to mountaintop with skiing in Green Valley via the Green Valley high-speed quad chair. At the base, the Discovery beginner lift would open on a consistent snow base from snowmaking.

Stevens Pass Resort received a good amount of snow this past weekend, and one more good snowfall could result in an official word of when the ski area would open for winter operations.

At the Summit at Snoqualmie, the resort reported on its website that the top of Alpental received 3 inches of snow with 13 inches on the ground.

To the east, Sun Valley Resort in Idaho announced its official opening date will be Thanksgiving Day.

In Oregon, Timberline Resort is already open with one lift operating daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The base has 9 inches and there are more than 15 feet at the Palmer Upper Terminal lift, and more than 12 feet at the top of the Magic Mile lift.

Mount Bachelor Resort is also planning to open this Friday if conditions and weather align.

Up north in British Columbia, Whistler-Blackcomb Resort is opening this Wednesday with 3 inches falling on Sunday and a base of 39 inches at the Pig Alley weather station. The mountain has received 42 inches of snow since Nov. 1.

On Wednesday (Nov. 23), visitors can upload at Whistler Mountain via the Whistler Village Gondola or Creekside Gondola starting at 8:30 a.m., with last upload from the valley at 2 p.m. The lifts will be running through 3 p.m. with a mandatory download in effect on both gondolas due to a lack of snow and hazardous conditions on the lower mountainside.

On Thursday (Nov. 24), Blackcomb Mountain will open with uploading on the Excalibur Gondola and Excelerator Express, plus the Wizard Express and Solar Coaster Express. Lifts will open at 8:30 a.m. with last upload from the valley at 2 p.m. The lifts will be running through 3 p.m. with a mandatory download in effect on both gondolas due to a lack of snow and hazardous conditions on the lower mountainside.