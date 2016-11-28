More ski areas could open this week as another weather system brought plenty of snow to the Cascades this past weekend.

“We are opening Tuesday at 9 a.m. with good conditions, and will have Hogsback Express, Brooks and Daisy lifts running,” said Chris Danforth, the vice president of marketing and sales at Stevens Pass Resort. “We received 11 to 14 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and most came on Sunday night and we only needed a few more inches so it is looking good. We expect to open a couple more lifts later in the week.”

Danforth says they should get official word by around mid-morning Monday on when winter operations will begin. Stevens has a snow depth of 20 inches at the base and 33 inches on the summit.

In the meantime, Crystal Mountain Resort and Mount Baker Ski Area are open for daily operations.

Crystal Mountain received 7 inches of snow on the upper mountain (38-inch snow depth at summit), and about 4 inches on the lower mountain (20-inch snow depth at base). The Mount Rainier Gondola, Green Valley Express, Rainier Express, Discovery and Chinook Express lifts are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the northern Cascades, Mount Baker Ski Area is already nearing the century mark for snow coverage with 91 inches atop the Pan Dome base, and a solid 61 inches at the Heather Meadows base. The ski area received 13 inches of snow overnight, and 27 inches in the past 48 hours. Baker is operating out of the Heather Meadows base with chairs 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, plus a handle tow.

To the north in British Columbia, Whistler Blackcomb Resort is also open daily. It received 2 inches overnight and 15 inches in the past 48 hours at the Pig Alley mid-mountain weather station. The mid-mountain base is 76 inches, and is the highest snow base at Whistler Blackcomb in November in the past six years. Their cumulative total is 123 inches of snow since Nov. 1.

Lifts open at Whistler Blackcomb Resort are the Whistler Village gondola, Emerald Express, Big Red Express, Wizard Express, Excalibur Gondola, Creekside Gondola, Whistler T-Bar, Excelerator Express, Jersey Cream Express, Catskinner Chairlift and Solar Coaster Express.

Elsewhere, Mission Ridge is planning on opening Friday (Dec. 2), 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort will reopen Friday, and White Pass is anticipating opening soon.

At the Summit at Snoqualmie, if all goes according to plan they might try to open by this coming weekend, but stay tuned. There is 11 inches of snow at the base of Alpental and 32 inches on top, and 10 inches on the base of Summit West. The area received 7 to 9 inches overnight.

Elsewhere, Sun Valley in Idaho is open daily; Lookout Pass Ski Area is open Thursday to Sunday; and Silver Mountain Resort had the snow tubing area open.

In Oregon, Mount Bachelor is operating three lifts daily; Timberline Resort has limited operations; and Mount Hood Meadows has four lifts open daily.

The Northwest Avalanche Center says the latest storm is weakening, and there will be a short break in the weather. The snow level will vary between 2,000 to 3,000 feet in the northern and central Cascades, and 3,000 to 4,000 feet in the southern Cascades.

Another front is expected to cross over the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday bringing light snow showers. The next front is expected to bring 4 to 9 inches at Mount Baker; 4 to 6 inches at Stevens Pass; 4 to 8 inches at Snoqualmie Pass; 3 to 8 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 3 to 4 inches at White Pass.

British Columbia: Sun Peaks Resort is open daily with31 to 41 inches at the base; Grouse Mountains is open daily with 10 to 26 inches at the base.

