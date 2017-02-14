Isabella Gomez, age 15, of Issaquah is headed this week to the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships in the Czech Republic.

Gomez is one of six junior women competing in snowboardcross at this prestigious junior level event on Tuesday through Feb. 20.

Gomez who took up snowboarding at age five was awarded by the Women’s Sports Foundation a Travel and Training Fund last year to pursue national level snowboarding and complete an advanced training program.

She took first place at the United States of America Snowboarding Association Nationals Tournament in Copper Mountain, Colorado in 2015, 2013 and 2011, and finished second in 2014 and 2012.

Regionally, she competes in the Revolution Tour, and took first place in the women’s amateur division at the Legendary Banked Slalom at the Mount Baker Ski Area in February of 2016 with a time of 2:16.88.

Gomez competes in giant slalom, slalom, banked slalom, halfpipe, slopestyle and snowboardcross events.

Her sponsors include Stevens Pass Resort, The Summit at Snoqualmie, GNU Girls, RaceWax, Volcom Smith, Fix and Pret.