Skiers and snowboarders who just can’t face that winter is over still have a few options to hit the slopes.

Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia is heading into the final weekend of on-mountain winter operations at Blackcomb Resort, which is open through Monday (May 22).

The resort reports an 84-inch base measured at the Catskinner Weather Station situated at 5,085 feet mid-mountain on Blackcomb Mountain. In fact, they’ve received 5 inches of new snow in the past five days.

Look for spring-like ski conditions with temperatures between 36 and 64 degrees now through Sunday with a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies.

Blackcomb has six lifts shuttling passengers up the hillsides including 7th Heaven Express, Jersey Cream Express, Catskinner, Solar Coaster Express, Excelerator Express and Wizard Express. The mountain has 3,780 acres of skiable terrain with 22 groomed runs open, and Springboard to the Solar Coaster Express being the best choice.

Merlin’s Bar & Grill at the base of Blackcomb is hosting a Gaper Day Party on Monday (May 22) to celebrate the final day of winter operations.

Those who want to split their time on the hillsides can head over to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, which opens for spring-summer operations this Friday (May 19). The trail crew has approximately 90 percent of the Fitz Zone ready for operation.

Other late-spring snow-bound options are the advanced and expert ski and snowboard terrain will reopen on Blackcomb’s Horseman Glacier from June 10 through July 16.

In Oregon, Mount Bachelor Resort is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through May 28. Timberline Resort is open daily through May 29, and the summer season on the Palmer Snowfield usually runs from June 1 through late-September.

Northern and central California are also known for long-lasting ski fun with Mammoth Mountain Resort open through July 4. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows plan to remain open as long as the snow sticks around with a tentative closure date of July 4.

Before heading up to any of these resorts be sure to check their websites for hours of operation and dates they’re open for skiing and snowboarding.