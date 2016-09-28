The Snohomish from mouth at Burlington-Northern Railroad bridges up to confluence of the Skykomish and Snoqualmie opens for coho from Thursday through Sunday, and Oct. 6-9. Daily limit is two coho with a minimum size limit of 12 inches.

Fishing was originally closed to protect coho salmon, but state and tribal fish managers agred the run was strong enough to provide a limited fishery. If the run continues to come back strong there is a possibility more dates could be added on.

Other rules for the Snohomish are a night closure is in effect (fishing is allowed one hour before sunrise to one hour before sunset).

This comes after state Fish and Wildlife agreed to opening the Skagit and Cascade rivers, which produced good fishing during Wednesday’s opener from lower river up to Rockport.