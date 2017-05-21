Spring chinook appear to be struggling, and state fisheries has decided to close the Snake River for sport fishing.

The Technical Advisory Committee – a group of Washington and Oregon, and federal and tribal fishery officials have downgraded the Columbia adult spring chinook run to 75,000 at Bonneville Dam and 83,000 at the river mouth.

The preseason forecast was 160,400 adult spring chinook to the river mouth.

Effective immediately is the closure of the Snake from the South Bound Highway 12 Bridge near Pasco upstream about 7 miles to the fishing restriction boundary below Ice Harbor Dam; from Texas Rapids boat launch (south side of the river upstream of the mouth of Tucannon River) to the fishing restriction boundary below Little Goose Dam. This zone includes the rock and concrete area between the juvenile bypass return pipe and Little Goose Dam along the south shoreline of the facility (includes the walkway area locally known as “the Wall” in front of the juvenile collection facility); and from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore) upstream about 3.5 miles to the Washington state line (from the east levee of the Greenbelt boat launch in Clarkston northwest across the Snake River to the WA / ID boundary waters marker on the Whitman County shore).