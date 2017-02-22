SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Deep River – Effective March 1 through June 15, the salmonid daily limit in Deep River will be the same as mainstem Columbia River when the mainstem Columbia below Bonneville Dam is open for hatchery Chinook retention. On days when the mainstem Columbia River is closed to Chinook retention, permanent salmonid daily limits for Deep River apply.

Coal Creek (near Longview) – Feb. 28 is the last day to fish for steelhead and other game fish below the falls.

Cowlitz River – 13 bank anglers had no catch. No boat anglers were sampled.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 28 coho adults and 24 winter-run steelhead adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 14 coho adults and one winter-run steelhead adult into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 14 coho adults and seven winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 10,400 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Visibility was not available and the water temperature is 42.8 degrees F. River.

Lewis River (including North Fork) – Effective March 1 until further notice, closed to fishing for spring Chinook. Fishing for hatchery steelhead remains open.

Lower Columbia mainstem from the I-5 Bridge downstream – Last week we sampled 16 bank and 2 boat anglers with no catch.

A Compact/Joint State hearing is also scheduled for 1 PM Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Clark Regional Wastewater District, (8000 NE 52nd Court, Vancouver, Washington 98665) to consider mainstem Columbia River fisheries, including recreational spring Chinook fisheries.

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Little to no effort observed for steelhead. No catch was observed.

STURGEON

Bonneville Pool – Some legals were caught by both bank and boat anglers.

The Dalles Pool – Light effort and no catch was observed.

John Day Pool – Bank anglers caught some legals. Slow for legal size fish from the boats.

WALLEYE AND BASS

Bonneville Pool – The couple boat anglers sampled didn’t catch any bass. No effort was observed for walleye.

The Dalles Pool – Both bank and boat anglers are catching walleye. Boat anglers averaged nearly a fish per rod when including fish released. The few boat anglers sampled didn’t catch any bass.

John Day Pool – Including fish released, boat anglers averaged just over 1/3 walleye per rod. No effort was observed for bass.

TROUT

• LACAMAS LK (CLAR), 3,600 brown trout on Feb. 15.

SMELT

Commercial catches in the mainstem Columbia have increased; however, whether smelt have entered the Cowlitz is uncertain. State fishery managers approved a limited sport fishery for smelt on the Cowlitz River for Saturday, Feb. 25.

Under this year’s rules, a portion of the Cowlitz River will be open to recreational dip netting along the shore from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for one day only.

The area open to sport dipping stretches from the Highway 432 Bridge upstream to the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Ramp, located approximately 1,300 feet upstream from the Highway 411/A Street Bridge in Castle Rock.

Each dip-netter may retain 10 pounds of smelt per day, with no more than one day’s limit in possession. Ten pounds is about a quarter of a five-gallon bucket. No fishing license is required to dip for smelt in Washington state.